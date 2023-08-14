Sports Connection 8-13-23: Greenwood and Warren Central Football

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High School football is just around the corner! Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb catch up with the Greenwood Gators and Warren Central Dragons ahead of kick-off on Friday. Guests include Greenwood head coach William Howard and Gators senior Elmo Stewart as well as Warren Central head coach Mark Nelson and Dragons senior Ladarius Edmonds.

Take a look at the Greenwood Gators ahead of the 2023 football season.
Catch up with the Warren Central Dragons ahead of the 2023 football season.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Profitt II, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide of Alexandra...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of woman in Bowling Green
WCSO responded to fatal accident at the intersection of Nashville Road and Richpond Road.
Officials respond to fatal accident off of Nashville Road
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
These photos were released by the Richardsville Fire Department after a crash along Mt. Olivet...
2 injured in Mt. Olivet Road crash on Monday
First Alert Weather Day Monday
FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible early Monday morning

Latest News

Take a look at the Greenwood Gators ahead of the 2023 football season.
Sports Connection 8-13-23: William Howard and Elmo Stewart
Local sports action from around the viewing area.
Sports Connection 8-13-23: Segment 1
Catch up with the Warren Central Dragons ahead of the 2023 football season.
Sports Connection 8-13-23: Mark Nelson and Ladarius Edmonds
Tickets for students, faculty, staff and alumni can be purchased online (use promo code: TOPS)...
‘WKU Night’ at the Hot Rods set for Aug. 24