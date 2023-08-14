Sports Connection 8-13-23: Greenwood and Warren Central Football
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High School football is just around the corner! Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb catch up with the Greenwood Gators and Warren Central Dragons ahead of kick-off on Friday. Guests include Greenwood head coach William Howard and Gators senior Elmo Stewart as well as Warren Central head coach Mark Nelson and Dragons senior Ladarius Edmonds.
