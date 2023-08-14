Sports Connection 8-13-23: Greenwood and Warren Central Football

Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High School football is just around the corner! Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb catch up with the Greenwood Gators and Warren Central Dragons ahead of kick-off on Friday. Guests include Greenwood head coach William Howard and Gators senior Elmo Stewart as well as Warren Central head coach Mark Nelson and Dragons senior Ladarius Edmonds.

Take a look at the Greenwood Gators ahead of the 2023 football season.

Catch up with the Warren Central Dragons ahead of the 2023 football season.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.