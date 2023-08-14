Suspect arrested in connection to murder of woman in Bowling Green

David A. Proffitt II, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide of Alexandra Hemmann.
David A. Proffitt II, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide of Alexandra Hemmann. He was arrested in Fishers, Indiana, and is expected to be transported to the Warren County Jail in the coming days.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A woman was found dead inside a Winners Circle apartment on Saturday.

The Bowling Green Police Department said officers responded to 1043 Winners Circle Apt. C for a welfare check on Saturday, Aug. 12.

They located Alexandra Hemmann, 22, inside the apartment dead. Police said she died from an apparent homicide.

Release of a homicide investigation. Special thanks to Elizabethtown Police Department and the Fishers Police Department for their assistance in locating and capturing our murder suspect.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Monday, August 14, 2023

David A. Proffitt II, 25, of Bowling Green was identified as the suspect and was later located outside Fishers, Ind., according to a video released by the BGPD on Monday afternoon.

Proffitt is charged with murder and theft by unlawful taking. He is expected to be taken to the Warren County Regional Jail in the coming days.

Police expect additional charges to be handed down once the case is presented to a grand jury.

No further information was available.

