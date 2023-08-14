Tennessee man killed in Elizabethtown motorcycle crash

By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police say a Tennessee man who traveled through the Bowling Green area Friday was killed after a crash in Hardin County.

Kentucky State Police said they received two reports of a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed around 1 p.m. on Aug. 11. The calls came from the Post 3 and 4 coverage areas.

A call to KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green detailed how a motorcycle was traveling northbound along Interstate 65 at high speeds and in a reckless manner. The motorcycle was also reported to KSP in the Post 4 area after it was seen driving along I-65 and eastbound along Bardstown Road near the city limits.

A crash was reported soon after at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Botto Avenue near a concrete culvert, according to a Sunday news release from KSP.

A preliminary investigation found Nicholas Carr, 29, of Chestnut Mound, Tenn., was driving a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle eastbound on Bardstown Road at a high rate of speed. Police said he lost control of the motorcycle and then ran off the roadway before hitting the concrete culvert.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

