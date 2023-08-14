UK introduces new guidelines for teaching AI in the classroom

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Artificial intelligence, or AI, continues to become a part of our world. So much so that the University of Kentucky now has an AI team.

Trey Conatser, Director of the Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching at the University of Kentucky, showed us a new website designed to help educators navigate the world of artificial intelligence or AI.

“The guidelines that the UK Advance Team has just released today has everything to do with what instructors, faculty, educators can be thinking about, this semester, as we go into the classroom and we’re now in a world that has become more saturated with generative AI,” Conatser said.

This is like having a conversation buddy who can answer your questions and be helpful, even a little creative since it has learned a bunch from studying what a lot of people have written and said before.

Data, lots of data, you know, we’re talking about all the language that can be available on the internet and in other sources, is analyzed for machine learning, where you are recognizing patterns in so much stuff that the human brain could never really wrap itself around that data,” Conatser said.

There are some concerns which are addressed in these new guidelines.

“The first one has to do with data privacy and confidentially,” Conatser said. “The other, that reared its head the moment that Chat GPT came out of course, academic integrity, plagiarism.”

Conatser says not to fear AI.

“It’s something that we should very critically, in an informed way, become good users of, responsible users of,” said Conatser.

You will discover the fall 2023 guidelines and recommendations for AI here.

