2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

We continue our 2023 Countdown to Kickoff series with the Russellville Panthers.

After a state title run in 2021 finishing 12-2 on the season, the Panthers only had one win on the year in 2022 against district opponent Fulton County in overtime, 38-32. The Panthers finished last year with a record of 1-10.

Last year’s season was rough around the edges for different reasons. After the state title run, Russellville lost most of their skill players due to graduation, and head coach Mikie Benton was overcome with personal matters at the time.

Coach Benton is appreciative of his staff during those long months ahead of this year for helping prepare his guys for a fresh start, and the Panthers are fired up and ready to go.

“We’ve just been practicing just to get better. Last year, it was rough, and Mikie wasn’t in a good place and he’s told us sorry many times,” said senior running back Donavan Armstrong. “We knew. We understood, but this year we’re coming back for redemption. We’re getting our get back for sure.”

Coach Benton is proud of the way this team has moved forward. He said, “Just a situation to let go and move past, but if anything we’ve all learned from it. Especially one’s like Too Too being his first year at quarterback, and as rough as what it was but the growth that he has now just let’s me know that last year was a blessing in disguise for him. To go through those rough patches and now to see the growth that he’s had to come out here and lead this team now, so just a lesson learned from it and we just move forward and take those lessons and we just try to turn it into something great.”

There is one big key to success that Coach has preached to his players the entire offseason, and they’re all coming together as a unit.

Sophomore lineman Chrisuan Woods said, “It’s very important to communicate. Coach Mikie always tells us to communicate on and off the field. Especially on the field.”

When it comes to repetition and preparing in practice ahead of the new season, Armstrong added ,“‘They be like number three coming up. Number three coming up.’ Just something like that just to get your mind back in the game. You have the crowd over here saying something. You have the coaches yelling at you. Cheerleaders going on. It’s hard to stay focused when all of that is going on, so with everybody screaming out what to do we’ll be good.”

The Panthers are big on family. Benton added, “If you can build that camaraderie, then once you get out here on the field the connection grows like crazy and you know they’ve got each other’s backs. That’s why I’m a huge, huge preacher of communication.”

2023 Russellville Schedule

August 18th: vs Butler County @ Logan County (Lewisburg Bank Bowl)

August 25th: vs Glasgow (Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic)

September 1st: vs Logan County

September 8th: @ Trigg County

September 15th: @ Franklin-Simpson

September 22nd: vs Todd County Central

September 29th: @ Ballard Memorial

October 6th: Bye Week

October 13th: vs Caverna

October 20th: vs Fulton County

October 27th: @ Paducah Tilghman

