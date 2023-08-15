African American Museum holds ribbon cutting to mark reopening

By William Battle
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, the African American Museum and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the long-awaited reopening of the facility.

The museum was created back in 2006 to preserve the culture and history of people of color in Bowling Green and Southern Kentucky.

“The purpose of the museum is to preserve, recover, document, and present the history of African American communities in the Bowling Green area,” said John Hardin, Chair of the African American Museum Board of Trustees. “It’s to Jonesville and all the African American communities, persons, and individuals, institutions in the Bowling Green Area.”

During the tornadoes in December 2021, the museum was damaged by the storms and quickly rebuilt. However, two weeks after the storms, an electrical fire in the middle of the night destroyed part of the building and some of the exhibits.

“We have been waiting for the building to be repaired, remodeled and we finally after about a year and few months we’re able to get back in this building so it’s like brand new to us but we’re enjoying it and it’s like reopening again and that’s what we’re doing,” said Wathetta Buford, African American Museum Project Manager.

The ribbon cutting today celebrates the recovery of the museum and the reopening of its doors to the public to tell the story of people of color in the region.

“The purpose of the museum is to do it in such a way that when you come in, you don’t read a book but you see the pictures,” Hardin said, “you hear the stories and you leave informed and enlightened about the positives that our community has contributed to the state and to the world.”

They hope to not only continue documenting, preserving, and presenting history but being a large part of the city’s future.

“This is a start all over again and I think we’ve got so much to do and so much to look forward to,” Buford said, “it’s going to be bigger and better.”

The African American Museum is open by appointment temporarily. Everyone in the community is welcome to enjoy the exhibits.

