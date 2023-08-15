An enjoyable week ahead!

No shower activity expected
By Dana Money
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was much more comfortable thanks to a cold front that passed through yesterday evening! The BWG airport measured a high of 80 today- that’s 10 degrees below average!\

Tomorrow will feature more comfy conditions before temperatures start to build heading into the weekend. Highs in the middle 90s look likely by the start of next week due to a ridge that will set up shop over the region. Remember the sunscreen and hydration stations! We will likely stay dry for at least the next week, so get outside and enjoy this beautiful August weather!

Dry Days Ahead