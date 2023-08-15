An enjoyable week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was much more comfortable thanks to a cold front that passed through yesterday evening! The BWG airport measured a high of 80 today- that’s 10 degrees below average!\

Heat builds into the weekend

Tomorrow will feature more comfy conditions before temperatures start to build heading into the weekend. Highs in the middle 90s look likely by the start of next week due to a ridge that will set up shop over the region. Remember the sunscreen and hydration stations! We will likely stay dry for at least the next week, so get outside and enjoy this beautiful August weather!

