Barren County purchases new building, plans to move health department

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Magistrates in Barren County voted Tuesday morning to finalize the purchase of a building in downtown Glasgow that will soon house the county’s health department.

Counties in Kentucky maintain county health departments due to state law mandates. The Barren County Health Department has operated for many years out of a former medical clinic on West Washington Street.

“When I first came into office, the health department came to me and had expressed interest because there was some major issues with their building,” said Jamie Byrd, Barren County judge/executive.

A large building went up for sale in early 2023 on the corner of East Washington Street and South Green Street, and Byrd started conversations with those involved in the sale. U.S. Bank was in the building for several years before announcing plans to close their downtown Glasgow branch in late 2022.

The county made an offer to buy it in June for $1.1 million, and it was accepted.

“This building provides the opportunity for the health department to provide all their services,” Byrd said. “They’re coming to the table with $500,000 to put to the renovations. They’re also coming to the table being able to provide a generator that will not just help them but also the other offices we put in there.”

Renovations are expected to get underway in the coming months as the county takes ownership of the space. Closing documents were signed on Tuesday.

Byrd said the county has worked this year to gain expanded jurisdiction qualifications and has hired another home inspector and plan reviewer. Those officials are expected to also be housed in the downtown space alongside planning and zoning and other home building-related personnel.

“Your contractors will actually have a one stop shop, and I think that’s going to be a great plus for your contractors,” Byrd said. “Because now if you’re building a house, you’ve got to go to the health department to get certain permits. You’ve got to go to city hall to get the others and ask questions.”

Barren County contributed about $812,000 to its health department last year. The money is derived from the county’s general fund is a mandated upkeep, Byrd said.

The current home of the health department is sometimes still referred to as the “Howard Clinic,” gaining its namesake from Dr. C.C. Howard, who used to run a practice out of the building. Byrd said the county will remain as the owner of the space and will begin looking into options for its future within the next year.

“There’s already been some great ideas proposed and some opportunities to maybe get some grants to be able to improve that,” she said. “We could sell the property as well.”

The health department operations are slated to begin in the facility by the spring of 2024.

