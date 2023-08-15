Henderson man accused of holding woman hostage in apartment arrested
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he is accused of holding a woman hostage in an apartment.
The Madisonville Police Department says they were called to Cross Creek apartments in reference to a person with a gun.
A release shows police were then involved in a brief standoff with the suspect, 20-year-old Zachary Davis.
According to a press release, Davis was involved in an altercation with his pregnant girlfriend. Officials say he pointed a handgun at her stomach and threatened her.
Detectives confirmed that Davis was a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Davis is facing a long list of charges in addition to the warrants, including unlawful imprisonment, possession of a handgun by a felon, terroristic threatening, and assault.
He has several cash bonds listed on the jail website, including two in the amount of $100,000 and one for $25,000.
