Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Claire Crocker

By William Battle
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Claire Crocker grew up on a family farm in Franklin and is the daughter of veterinarians Dr. Daniel and Dr. Roni Crocker, the founders of Crocker Animal Hospital.

She is the second generation of the Crocker family to serve the community and has become the practice owner and veterinarian in the facility.

“I deeply love animals and I love medicine I have a great respect for what we can do and help animals through medicine,” Crocker said.

She believes in protecting the quality of life for pets which also benefits the owners.

“I want to see my patients happy, I love to see them every year,” Crocker said. “I hate to see them when they’re sick but I love to get them well and see the joy that people have with them and that’s very fulfilling to me.”

She places the credit for the success of the animal hospital with the professionalism and dedication of her medical partners and facility staff. Their hard work and care make it easy for her to do what she loves.

“As an individual, you can’t do anything alone,” Crocker said, “and having a great team makes you look great ultimately but my staff outshines me in every way.”

She hopes that she is showing her thankfulness and appreciation by keeping the environment positive and encouraging innovation and continued learning.

“So really what I would love for my impact on this practice to be is continuing to be joyful and continuing to devote ourselves to learning in veterinary medicine and helping our patients,” Crocker said.

