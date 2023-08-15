Mammoth Cave officials asking for help in identifying repeat vandals

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park officials are asking for help from the community in identifying individuals involved in repeated acts of vandalism against the historic Joppa Missionary Baptist Church.

“I think that the first recorded incident was early July, July 5, and the latest one was on August 4,” said Molly Schroer, Public Information Officer for Mammoth Cave National Park. “So throughout that time period, there have been incidents of broken windows, paint inside the church, broken doors, anything that just kind of damages the property.”

Nearly a month of repeated vandalism against a place that was once the heart of the Joppa region.

“This was a gathering place for the communities that were at Mammoth Cave, before we were a park. It was a gathering spot for church, for schools, just for the community to get together,” Schroer said. “So it’s important because it does connect us with the community, we don’t have many of these buildings left in the park.”

Schroer says officials have been able to repair most of the damage but it’s a bit different than your usual repairs.

“We work through our cultural resources and they review what the item is, how it could be repaired. We sometimes have to consult the State Historic Preservation Office to see if it’s too much to find out the correct way to do it,” Schroer said. “We try to fix it with like-type materials, but that can be difficult to do on a structure that was built in the early 1900s.”

It isn’t just the structural or aesthetic integrity put at risk with incidents like this, according to Schroer.

“Some of the repercussions of damaging this, if you break a window in here and we don’t notice right away and rain gets in, not only is the window broken, but maybe water leaks onto the floor damages the floor,” Schroer said. “The damage is more than just what’s broken, but it can expand to the historic fabric of that building.”

When asked if she had a message for the vandals, Schroer said she only wanted to let them know the significance of what they’re doing and how it affects those working at the park.

“We love our National Park, we love these structures. They are an important piece of our community history,” Schroer said. “We don’t have a lot of it left because of when we took over to become a national park, so it’s just extra special for us in the community.”

Officials ask if you see someone near the church after hours, or have leads on the investigation to contact Mammoth Cave Law Enforcement at 270-758-2115.

