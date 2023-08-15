Martha Glasscock Steele passes away at 83

Martha Glasscock Steele, of Plano, passed away at 83 on Monday.(AP)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Aug. 15, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Martha Glasscock Steele, of Plano, passed away at 83 on Monday.

Steele passed away at Hospice of Southern Kentucky after a brief illness.

She was born on June 28, 1940, in Boyce, Kentucky to her parents, William Boyd and Docia Mildred Jackson. She was well-known for her work in her family’s greenhouse and farmer’s market called From the Garden.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, and more.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

