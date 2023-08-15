Multi-county crime spree ends in chase and arrest

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Grayson County man has been accused of being the suspect in a crime spree that took place over a month-long period and in multiple counties.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies reported responding to at least ten burglaries, thefts and vandalism complaints just in Grayson County from July 14th to August 12th. Deputies said the alleged crime spree also included a police chase with Leitchfield Police Department. Investigators added at one point Corbin ran into a wooded area with a rifle when he learned police were searching for him. Police drone video does show him holding a rifle.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said Corbin has also committed crimes in Breckinridge County. According to Chaffins, the Hardinsburg Police Department got a complaint about an attempted theft. Later, Sheriff Billy Richardson spotted a man matching the description and after a short foot-chase he was able to take him into custody. That man turned out to be Tyler Corbin.

“Based on information received from family members of the suspect, methods of operation by Corbin and number of weapons stolen during his spree, we were not optimistic about him turning himself in peacefully. However, we are thankful that no one was physically injured or killed during his criminal acts. Hopefully, the courts will see that this criminal has ignored their warnings and conditions and has shown that he has no intention of complying with them in the future,” said Sheriff Chaffins in a news release.

Chaffins said the thefts included stolen vehicles, 4-wheelers, UTVs, guns and identity theft.

Corbin has a criminal history. Chaffins said he is a known drug addict and was undergoing a court diversion program - meaning, under certain circumstances his crimes would be dismissed.

Corbin has now been charged with multiple felony counts of Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Mischief in Grayson and Breckinridge Counties.

Tyler Corbin, mugshot (Grayson County Sheriff's Office)

Chaffins said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

