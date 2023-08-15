Refuge BG hosts open house, seeking donations to repair transportation truck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Refuge BG hosted an open house Monday night for community members to learn more about the non-profit.

Refuge BG is a locally founded non-profit that helps refugees thrive in their new home by providing both services and opportunities.

Co-founder Daniel Tarnagda says one of their vehicles used to transport refugees to English classes, job interviews, and more broke down recently and is now asking for donations.

“So right now, we are raising $12,000. The total amount for the engine to be replaced is $12,000, and it is not going to be cheap, it is really expensive,” Tarnagda said.

Refuge BG offers a driving academy to refugees and community members by providing a permit class and a 10-week driving instruction class.

Refuge BG assists 30 people per year with obtaining a driver’s license.

Last year, they were able to add a second instructional vehicle.

Due to the additional vehicle and some additional funding, they were able to assist 73 people with obtaining a driver’s license last year.

“We purchased the bus a while back in the intent using it for transportation back and forth from home to a job place, for our English classes, for our driving school because we pick up the family and the children to come to class because while the parents are studying the driving permit classes or they are studying the English class, we are doing childcare for the parents at the same time.”

Refuge BG is still taking any donations possible. If you would like to donate, you can visit their website.

