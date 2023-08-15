Refuge BG hosts open house, seeking donations to repair transportation truck

Refuge banner at the entrance to open house meeting
Refuge banner at the entrance to open house meeting(WBKO)
By Thomas Paden and Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Refuge BG hosted an open house Monday night for community members to learn more about the non-profit.

Refuge BG is a locally founded non-profit that helps refugees thrive in their new home by providing both services and opportunities.

Co-founder Daniel Tarnagda says one of their vehicles used to transport refugees to English classes, job interviews, and more broke down recently and is now asking for donations.

“So right now, we are raising $12,000. The total amount for the engine to be replaced is $12,000, and it is not going to be cheap, it is really expensive,” Tarnagda said.

Refuge BG offers a driving academy to refugees and community members by providing a permit class and a 10-week driving instruction class.

Refuge BG assists 30 people per year with obtaining a driver’s license.

Last year, they were able to add a second instructional vehicle.

Due to the additional vehicle and some additional funding, they were able to assist 73 people with obtaining a driver’s license last year.

“We purchased the bus a while back in the intent using it for transportation back and forth from home to a job place, for our English classes, for our driving school because we pick up the family and the children to come to class because while the parents are studying the driving permit classes or they are studying the English class, we are doing childcare for the parents at the same time.”

Refuge BG is still taking any donations possible. If you would like to donate, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Profitt II, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide of Alexandra...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of woman in Bowling Green
WCSO responded to fatal accident at the intersection of Nashville Road and Richpond Road.
Officials respond to fatal accident off of Nashville Road
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
These photos were released by the Richardsville Fire Department after a crash along Mt. Olivet...
2 injured in Mt. Olivet Road crash on Monday
Glasgow Police arrested and charged Nicholas Sizemore after he hit multiple vehicles.
Glasgow man arrested after hitting car and police cruiser

Latest News

For nearly a month, park officials say there’s been repeated acts of vandalism against the...
Mammoth Cave officials asking for help in identifying repeat vandals
This view of asteroid Bennu ejecting particles from its surface on Jan. 6, 2019, was created by...
WKU offers presentation on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission
The injury collision involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Nissan with multiple passengers.
Officials respond to fatal accident off of Nashville Road
Two people were injured in a crash in the 3300 block of Mt. Olivet Road on Monday morning.
2 injured in Mt. Olivet Road crash on Monday