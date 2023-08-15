Students head back to class as finishing touches are made to new BGHS building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students in the Bowling Green Independent School District headed back to the classroom on Tuesday.

At Bowling Green High School, the last phase of construction has been completed and students started their first day in the fully finished building, complete with new classrooms, a new outdoor courtyard, new commons, a journalism lab, and more.

“Every first day of school is exciting, but today is especially exciting because we’re opening up the last phase of construction,” BGHS Principal, Kyle McGraw said, “There are a few aesthetic things that we’re still finishing up, that should happen over the next couple of weeks.”

He added that the completion of the building has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been lucky in that... it’s been a phased project,” McGraw said, “So we’ve gotten new spaces each of the last few years and to have it all as a functional building that works well as designed is really exciting.”

As far as the new year goes, McGraw said he is looking forward to seeing all of the students enjoy the new space.

“We’re a welcoming environment,” McGraw said. “We have our LEAD Academy here for freshmen, which has helped to help transition students from eighth grade to their freshman year...so you’re in good hands here.”

When asked if he had any advice for the incoming freshmen, McGraw said this year was a good year to be one because they won’t be the only ones learning to navigate the new building.

“It’s a great year to do it,” McGraw said. “There are so many new things for our sophomores, juniors, and seniors too, so you’re not out of place.”

If you want to keep up with the latest information for BGISD, visit bgreen.kyschools.us or follow them on Facebook.

BGHS Senior, Reed Richey, has been going to the school since the construction began and said he is excited to see the building complete.

“We haven’t really seen it complete, but just it gets cooler every single year that we come and just been able to see the new things the common ground, the lunch room, new baseball fields, new football, field, parking, even seeing everything go up,” Richey said.

He added that this year’s first day is a bit more meaningful than those he has had in the past.

“[I’m] just looking forward to my senior year. It’s gonna fly by, and I really want to enjoy it,” Richey said. “My favorite part about the first day of school is just getting to see everyone that didn’t see throughout the summer and meeting my teachers.”

The first day of class for preschoolers is August 21.

