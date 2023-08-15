Unseasonably COOL for today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Say goodbye to the cloudy skies and rainy conditions and HELLO to much more pleasant conditions.

Sunny and cool today!

A passing cold front yesterday has left behind dry and COOLER weather for our Tuesday ahead. As a matter of fact, highs will only be in the 70s and just close to 80 on Wednesday. These temperatures are more in align with late September and early October.

The little taste of fall does not last too long because the summer heat returns with authority, especially by the weekend. The biggest headline over the next week is that no rain is expected, none at all, thanks to high pressure locking into the central part of the country.

