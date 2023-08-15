WKU offers presentation on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a historic space mission returns to Earth with materials collected from an asteroid, scientists are eagerly waiting to learn about the formation of our solar system.

On September 8, 2016, NASA launched OSIRIS-REx, a mission to retrieve rocks and dust from an asteroid named Bennu, located in the belt between Mars and Jupiter.

It is believed that the materials on Bennu have been untouched since the formation of the solar system and can give clues to how planets came to be.

“We didn’t go to just any asteroid, we went to one where we have reason to believe looks basically the same way it did back when our solar system formed and so that’s what makes that asteroid interesting to us because we believe when we bring these rock samples back, there’s a good chance we can figure out when the planets themselves formed,” said Chris Chandler, Planetarium Specialist at Western Kentucky University’s Hardin Planetarium.

On October 20, 2020, OSIRIS-REx made contact with Bennu in a “Touch and Go” maneuver or TAG Event. Scientists were surprised to see that Bennu was not as solid as they had thought when the probe’s collection arm pierced the surface of the asteroid deeper than expected.

“There’s a variety of things that we’re interested in in this sample and your chances of getting what you want are not 100% but the more rock you get, the greater your chances of finding what you want in there,” Chandler said.

However, the mission was still a success and OSIRIS began its journey home, set to arrive in the Utah desert on Sept. 24.

Once retrieved, the samples will offer scientists an opportunity to examine material estimated to be around 4.5 billion years old at Johnson Space Center’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division (ARES).

More than 200 scientists from around the world will begin their studies and a large portion of the material will be stored untouched for testing in the distant future.

“It’s important to remember that one group of scientists will have inherent biases, and inherent ways of thinking that won’t be true for some other group of scientists from another country and so being able to compare one’s cultural approaches to something can also show you a perspective that would’ve never occurred to you,” Chandler said.

To explain this mission more in-depth, WKU is offering a presentation of Asteroid Hunter: and the Return of OSIRIS-REx at Hardin Planetarium, running from Aug.13 to Oct. 1.

The presentations will be free to everyone and shown Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m and Sundays at 2 p.m. It is not necessary to have tickets or prior reservations to attend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.