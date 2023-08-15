WKU Volleyball Opens 2023 Season ranked in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

(WBKO)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball will open the 2023 season ranked No. 24 in the country in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers have now been ranked in the Top 25 for 54 straight weeks, and this marks 12 out of the last 13 seasons that they’ve been ranked at some point. WKU has at least received Top 25 votes in 14 straight campaigns.

WKU is set to see three current Top 25 Preseason Poll selections, opening the 2023 campaign against No. 12 Marquette on August 25.

The Hilltoppers will then travel to University Park, Penn. to face No. 8 Penn State before playing host to No. 25 Arkansas in Diddle Arena.

The Tops head to Lexington for an exhibition match with No. 10 Kentucky, Thursday, Aug. 17. Admission is free and first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

