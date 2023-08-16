2 flown from the scene of Barren County crash

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) – A crash in northern Barren County has sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Jackson Highway (U.S. 31-E) and Griderville Road (Highway 70).

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WBKO News that the crash involved two vehicles, and two people were flown from the scene to area hospitals.

It’s unclear what type of vehicles were involved in the crash. The identities of those involved were not immediately known.

The BCSO said the roadway was not expected to be closed for long.

We will update this story as we learn further details.

