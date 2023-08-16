2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are just a couple days away from the start of the high school football season and up next on our Countdown to Kickoff we’re taking a walk down the Trojan Trail as we preview the Barren County Trojans.

Last season the Trojans started off strong winning three of their first four, but the train derailed from there losing six of their last seven. This season the team will look a lot different on the field. BC lost a big part of its team including leading rusher Donovan Bradshaw , leading receiver Aiden Miller and leading tackler Cody Rito. In fact, all three of those players were also the top three tacklers on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Tommy muse says he just wants the team to take it one game at a time.

“We don’t really put like a record, or we want to win district, or anything like that. Just a game at a time,” coach Muse said. “I told them it all starts at practice, one play at a time, one snap at a time. we approach the game the same way. We don’t have expectations as far as district or we’re going to be 500 or win seven games. It’s just one game at a time and we take it from there.”

This year’s Trojan schedule may have fans in Glasgow a little more excited because the cross town rivalry between the Trojans and the Glasgow Scotties is back on for the first time in seven years. The student athletes have heard about the rivalry but now they get to experience it for real.

“It’s very exciting. like you said, it’s a big crosstown rivalry in every sport,” senior running back Cash Moore said. “There’s a lot of hype about it but we have to approach it like every other game. Can’t let that feeling get to us.”

“I did play them my sophomore year in JV. But yeah, the rivalry, I’ve heard about it over the years from past graduates and everything,” senior lineman Riley Degroft said. “I’m really excited for that. Just ready to hit somebody you know.”

For some players to look out for, coach Muse expects a few players to step up. Replacing Miller on the offensive side of the ball, Brooks Browning, Jonathan Wilson and Jaxson Byrd look to fill that production. Miller also handled the kicking duties for the Trojans, so coach Muse reached out to girl’s soccer player Hadley Adams to step in at that position.

On the defensive side of the ball, coach hopes to see Braxton Carnes and Cash Moore shine this season.

2023 Barren County Schedule

August 18th: at Metcalfe County

August 25th: vs Trigg County (Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War)

September 1st: vs Warren East

September 8th: at Monroe County

September 15th: at Glasgow

September 22nd: vs Green County

September 29th: vs North Hardin

October 6th: Bye

October 13th: at Warren Central

October 20th: vs Central Hardin

October 27th: at Allen County-Scottsville

