4 teens arrested, found with stolen guns in Georgetown

Georgetown police arrested four teens who were connected to a string of car break-ins throughout the Georgetown area on Monday.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police arrested four teens who were connected to a string of car break-ins throughout the Georgetown area on Monday.

We spoke with Georgetown police to learn more about the case and to share what others can do to prevent something like this from happening to them.

It was a call that Georgetown police received early Monday morning from the Rocky Creek area that led to the arrest of several teens who police say have been conducting car break-ins throughout the area.

“We flooded the area with everyone who was working third shift because we’ve been trying to catch these individuals to stop the thefts from happening, and our officers were able to detain all four individuals in a very quick period of time,” said Georgetown Police Assistant Chief Josh Nash.

Assistant Chief Nash says when the teens were arrested, police also found five stolen guns that they had with them.

“Having a handgun in a juvenile’s hand is dangerous to them. It’s dangerous to innocent community members. It’s also dangerous because they use those in different criminal activity, such as gang violence or shootings,” said Nash.

Nash says the teens’ ages range from fifteen to seventeen and that they were from outside of the area they were targeting.

“They use the interstates, they come to Georgetown, they prey on our community, and our goal is to stop that,” said Nash.

Nash adds that although the teens were arrested, these cases will continue to happen, so it is important that everyone take steps to prevent themselves from becoming victims of theft.

“If you have a firearm in your car, I would highly encourage you to take it inside so it’s not accessible in your vehicle and make sure your cars are locked each night,” said Nash.

Nash says that if you live in the Rocky Creek area, check your vehicles to make sure all your belongings are there.

If you think something has been stolen, you should call the Georgetown Police Department.

