Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup

FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
FILE: Aldi is one of America's fastest-growing retailers.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Aldi said Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket.

The acquisition includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to a press release from the retailer.

It’s part of a divestiture of Southeastern Grocers to other entities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the sales process, Aldi said it will continue operation of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

The retailer will also consider converting some Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations to the Aldi format. Stores that are not converted will continue to operate under their current branding.

“The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi.

The acquisition “supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end,” he said.

