BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll get another round of comfortable conditions today!

Another BEAUTIFUL day!

Temperatures are refreshing to start, we’ll see the lower 60s to begin the day. Highs top out near 80 before temperatures start to build heading into the weekend. Highs in the middle 90s look likely by the start of next week due to a ridge that will set up shop over the region. Remember the sunscreen and hydration stations! We will likely stay dry for at least the next week, so get outside and enjoy this beautiful August weather!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.