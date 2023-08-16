Barren County Family Court drug recovery program graduates 6

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Ira Leighfinn was eager to accept her certificate of completion Tuesday afternoon from a new drug recovery program hosted in Barren County.

Leighfinn, a mother of three, was one of six people to graduate from the new recovery program hosted by Barren County Family Court and Bluegrass Professional Counseling. The goal of the program is to help families escape the confines of drug addictions.

“From the very beginning, I didn’t want to do it,” Leighfinn said. “I felt like every choice I made was right and everybody outside of that was wrong. It took a lot of pain. It took a lot of understanding, encouragement, love, which I did get from the judge and from Bluegrass.”

Drug court programs are hosted throughout Kentucky but are designed for criminal cases. These programs involve sanctions and jail time.

“The family drug court doesn’t actually exist,” said Mica Pence, Barren County Family Court judge. “There are no sanctions that go with it. We’ve actually started a family recovery program, which other places have as well throughout the state. That’s just a judge’s decision of whether or not they want to do that program.”

Barren County’s program consists of group and individual counseling services, random drug screenings and classes like parenting or anger management in some cases. The first of the participants in the program underwent interventions for six months before graduating Tuesday.

All of the work is overseen by Bluegrass Professional Counseling, a Glasgow-based service. They host the sessions and oversee the recovery from start to finish.

“We were able to fast track returning kids to the home quicker,” Pence said. “That’s our goal. To get them out of foster care, to be able to leave them in the home and return them quicker with that extra oversight of at least 12 hours a week of someone other than just their social worker.”

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is the state-based agency responsible for overseeing children who have been removed from their homes. In situations where parents are facing drug addictions, children are often moved from the home and into living arrangements like foster care.

“Everyone that I work with at Bluegrass and through the court systems has a deep desire to help our community and the children,” said Stefany Vaughn Mack, assistant director and services coordinator at Bluegrass Professional Counseling. “In order to do that we have to extend some grace and effective quality treatment to the participants. This program just sort of embodies all of that.”

Leighfinn said relationships with her family were mended as she sought the path to sobriety.

Another couple was surprised Tuesday with an order from Judge Pence returning their custody of their children.

“You come first. It’s OK to cry. It’s OK to say no, and it’s OK to just have a meltdown every now and then,” Leighfinn said. “It’s the way you pick yourself up.”

If you or someone you know is battling an addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to speak with someone anonymously at 1 (800) 662-4357.

