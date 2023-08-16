BG OnStage performance schedule released for 2023-24 season, auditions upcoming

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Two shows are on tap for the upcoming season at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

BG OnStage, the resident community theatre of SKyPAC, announced the shows will include ‘The Rainbow Fish’ and ‘Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens, Jr.’ during the 2023-24 season.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased through SKyPAC’s website at theskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880 or in person at 601 College St. in downtown Bowling Green.

SKyPAC is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

‘Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens, Jr.’ performances are scheduled Dec. 1, 2023, and ‘The Rainbow Fish’ is scheduled for March 29, 2024. There are school-day performances scheduled, too.

“We are in a literary season for 2023-24 and are excited to bring these two books to life,” said Artistic Director Elise Charny. “We are varying our content by presenting one musical and one play, taking into consideration that not everyone wants to sing and dance. This variety will hopefully bring out more actors. Keep an eye out for auditions!”

‘Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens, Jr.’ is a musical adaptation of a book in Mary Pope Osborne’s award-winning fantasy adventure series. The ‘Magic Tree House’ series has sold more than 100 million copies around the world.

In the holiday-themed story, Jack and Annue’s tree house takes them to Victorian London where they learn the importance of charity and kindness through their friendship with legendary author Charles Darwin.

‘The Rainbow Fish’ is a play based on Marcus Pfister’s award-winning international bestseller about friendship and belonging.

“With shiny, multi-colored scales, shimmering scales, the entire ocean seems to turn against the vain creature,” according to a news release from SKyPAC. “Unhappy that no one adores the, anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus who teaches them that it is far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.”

Audition times for ‘Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens, Jr.’ are as follows:

Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 27, 2023 from3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Auditions have not been announced for ‘The Rainbow Fish’ at this time.

More information about auditions and other performances can be found here.

