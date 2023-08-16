BGISD Board of Education approves first increase to tax rate since 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Education approved its first increase to property tax rates since 2019.

The new rate for this year is 84.8 cents per $100 of assessed value. It will be a 6-cent increase from the previous year or an additional $6 per $100,000 of assessed home value for residents of the Bowling Green Independent School District.

The increase will generate $15,917,884 in revenue for the district, which is $885,067 more than in 2023.

In a statement sent to WBKO, Superintendent Gary Fields said that “while raising taxes is not a decision the Board of Education takes lightly, inflation impacts school districts with increasing operating costs. Fortunately for BGISD, our community is growing and thriving and continues to be supportive of our efforts to provide an excellent education for the children of this community.”

$13 million of the total funding will go toward the general fund, which includes operating expenses for the district.

In addition, as required by Kentucky law, approximately $3 million will go toward the building fund and is restricted to use only for building improvements and construction.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.