California natives arrested in BG after drug bust

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force arrested two California natives after a drug bust.

Detectives with the Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant through surveillance and investigation.

The warrant was executed with assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Unit this morning.

It was executed at a rented Airbnb located in the 100 block of East 13th Avenue in the limits of Bowling Green.

Detectives located two men, Pacheco Alan Esquivel and Emanuel V. Garcia of Modesto, CA, with 30 pounds of marijuana. The marijuana and $4,100 in cash were seized.

Esquivel and Garcia were both charged with Trafficking in Marijuana over 5 pounds and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Both were arrested in the residence without resistance following the search.

They were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and pending arraignment in Warren District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

