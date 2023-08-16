Edmonson County Tourism touts contributions to state economy

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A state report released last week detailed how Kentucky tourism saw a record-breaking year in 2022.

Edmonson County Tourism officials said they helped contribute to the $12.9 billion impact, according to a recent news release. Tourism spending generated $15.3 million in Edmonson County last year.

“Our county is seeing a steady increase in visitation as people and families are craving a small-town experience with outdoor adventures at their fingertips,” said Vanessa Ulm, executive director of the Edmonson County Tourist and Convention Commission.

The county is home to large portions of Mammoth Cave National Park, a state park, horse riding activities and the state’s first and only water trail, among other attractions.

Small businesses in the county are also eager to welcome locals and visitors, offering a “welcome dose of southern hospitality,” Ulm said.

The full tourism report can be viewed here.

