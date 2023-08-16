First electric school bus in the state runs first routes

First electric school bus in the state runs first routes
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s first electric-powered school bus has been covering routes for the past week in Wolfe County.

We caught up with Wolfe County Schools transportation director to find out how the new bus is working out.

“Students love it,” Wolfe Co. Schools Transportation Director John Halsey said. “I ask them every day when they get off the bus. They like the quietness of the bus, just the overall ride of it. It’s smooth.”

In the EV’s first week, Halsey placed bus number 2230 to pick up students at Red River Valley Elementary School. He says he’s noticed the noise level on the inside of the 66-passenger bus has decreased compared to driving a diesel-fueled bus.

“The students are actually quieter on the bus because they are not having to talk over the noise of the engine. You wouldn’t think that the engine puts out that kind of noise, but it does,” Halsey said.

At this point, the bus travels 100 miles a day on the Wolfe County roads. The battery range is 138 miles, but he thinks he can get 150 miles out of it.

When his route is complete, he has a 50% charge on the battery. At the end of the day, he plugs it up for another run tomorrow.

On empty, it takes 8 hours for a full charge.

“I’d wish we had that we’d had these electric buses years ago,” Halsey said. “The safety features on it, the cameras that you can see all the way around the bus, it’s great.”

Halsey says a diesel-fueled bus burns 15 gallons a day, which is $52 a day charging it. Running the same route is about $25 to $30 a day.

We asked if there are any concerns with the battery operating power in the extreme cold temperatures; Halsey says he sees no issues with the bus in the wintertime.

Halsey says there are three more electric school buses coming to Wolfe County between October and November.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Profitt II, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide of Alexandra...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of woman in Bowling Green
Grayson County Police drone captures suspect carrying rifle.
Multi-county crime spree ends in chase and arrest
Martha Glasscock Steele, of Plano, passed away at 83 on Monday.
Martha Glasscock Steele passes away at 83
Students in the Bowling Green Independent School District headed back to the classroom on...
Students head back to class as finishing touches are made to new BGHS building
Barren County Family Court Judge Mica Pence hugs Ira Leighfinn after announcing her as one of...
Barren County Family Court drug recovery program graduates 6

Latest News

With the new school year in full swing, officials with Med Center Health in Bowling Green are...
Local optometrist speaks on student vision health ahead of the new school year
Dr. Russell Heltsley, an Optometrist at Med Center Health, speaks on the importance of routine...
Local optometrist speaks on student vision health ahead of the new school year
The increase will generate $15,917,884 in revenue for the district, which is $885,067 more than...
BGISD Board of Education approves first increase to tax rate since 2019
Detectives located the two men, Pacheco Alan Esquivel and Emanuel V. Garcia of Modesto, CA,...
California natives arrested in BG after drug bust