Kentucky School of the Deaf seeking members for advisory board

Deadline to apply coming up Aug. 30
A person uses Sign Language to communicate while using a computer.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – The Kentucky School of the Deaf is seeking members for its advisory board.

State law requires the board exist. It is composed of nine members appointed by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) upon the recommendation of the commissioner of education.

The purpose of the board is to act in an advisory capacity to assist school leadership and make recommendations to the commissioner of education concerning all areas relating to the effective operation of the school, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Education.

A majority of the board’s membership are expected to be deaf or hard of hearing, according to the news release.

KDE said the membership is open statewide and consists of

  • Two parents of Deaf children;
  • One professional in the education of the deaf;
  • One former student of the Kentucky School for the Deaf;
  • One member of the Kentucky Association for the Deaf;
  • Two members representing school districts; and
  • Two members at large

Currently, self-nominations for the Kentucky School for the Deaf Advisory Board are being accepted for every group.

Self-nominations may be submitted to Shannon Sparkman by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 30.

