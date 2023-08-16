Logan County students sign career contracts with Logan Aluminum

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Logan County High School seniors signed career contracts with Logan Aluminum this morning through their participation with the SKYFAME Program.

SKYFAME gives students the opportunity to dive into an advanced manufacturing career while earning a college degree while still in high school.

“SKYFAME stands for Southcentral Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, and this was an initiative that started over a decade ago for manufacturers in our area to grow their own,” said Kelcie Richart, Campus Director for SKYCTC Franklin-Simpson Center.

Students enrolled in the program attend classes at SKYCTC Franklin-Simpson Center for two days a week and work for local manufacturers that are partnered with the program. The students are paid a competitive wage and work a minimum of 24 hours a week.

LCHS Seniors Landon Womack and Carson Lee signed their contracts to work for Fluor; a multinational engineering and construction firm that provides services in oil and gas, industrial and infrastructure, government, and power.

“It’s a great program and I think that anybody that has the opportunity to do it, there’s no flaw in this program. It’s paid for, you’re getting work experience as well as a college degree,” Womack said.

“It’s a lot of hard work it’s a good experience and a good opportunity for anyone that wants to be doing college and get some experience while doing it,” Lee said.

While enrolled in the SKYFAME program, students learn and expand on valuable skills that make them career ready as soon as they graduate high school in high-demand fields.

“These students have the opportunity to graduate debt free with over 1800 hours of on-the-job work experience and a pathway into a high wage, high demand career,” Richart said.

Landon and Carson said that their participation in the program did not have any impact on their abilities to live their lives as regular high school students.

“They give you a study day so you have time to keep up with everything and they give you a chance to succeed,” Womack said.

For parents or students interested in the SKYFAME program, you can learn more at this link.

