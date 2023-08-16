Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ tied for second place for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard chart

Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the...
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Morgan Wallen is making history on the Billboard Hot 100.

His song “Last Night” has now been No. 1 for 16 weeks, which ties it for second place with two other songs for most weeks at No. 1 in chart history.

“Last Night” is tied with 2017′s smash hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and with 1995′s “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

All three of those songs spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

The songs do not have to be consecutively in the top spot to be counted. Wallen’s “Last Night” was knocked down to No. 2 earlier this month, when Jason Aldean’s controversial single “Try That in a Small Town” hit No. 1. However, Aldean’s song’s success was short-lived, and “Last Night” climbed back to No. 1 after spending just one week at No. 2.

With just one more week in the top spot, Wallen would claim the second-place title without having to share it. However, it will take a few more weeks of “Last Night” at No. 1 to claim the first-place spot. That goes to 2019′s “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks at No. 1, claiming the title of most weeks spent at No. 1 in music history.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Profitt II, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide of Alexandra...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of woman in Bowling Green
Grayson County Police drone captures suspect carrying rifle.
Multi-county crime spree ends in chase and arrest
Martha Glasscock Steele, of Plano, passed away at 83 on Monday.
Martha Glasscock Steele passes away at 83
Students in the Bowling Green Independent School District headed back to the classroom on...
Students head back to class as finishing touches are made to new BGHS building
Barren County Family Court Judge Mica Pence hugs Ira Leighfinn after announcing her as one of...
Barren County Family Court drug recovery program graduates 6

Latest News

Police and emergency services control the smoldering debris of the three houses that exploded...
Sixth person dies from injuries suffered in Pennsylvania house explosion
Dr. Russell Heltsley, an Optometrist at Med Center Health, speaks on the importance of routine...
Local optometrist speaks on student vision health ahead of the new school year
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden marks the 1-year anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol...
Illinois will provide burial for 3-year-old migrant child who died on bus
Accident
2 flown from the scene of Barren County crash