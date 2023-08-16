School Resource Officer talks safety and open communication in schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As students return to school, so do school resource officers to help provide safety while in school.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has employed 17 SROs at various schools across the county.

While their priority is to keep the school safe, officers say it is also important to provide a positive impact on students’ lives.

Warren County Sheriff SRO Mike Waldrop, who is entering his 14th year in the position, says they go through various training to learn all aspects of being an officer at a school.

“We all take extra training, not only being a deputy but also a school resource officer program that consists of three different sessions of being a school resource officer,” said Waldrop. “In that, we learn mental health, we learn the safety of the buildings, and also just how to build relationships with the students.”

“We’re just there to be a positive influence and to show them that we are human and we’re here to keep them safe and we want them to succeed,” said Warren County Schools Safety Director, Steve Chappell.

Officers also train on how to deal with trauma responses, practicing active shooter training, and staying updated with current laws.

Officer Chappell says that at the end of the day, they are there to help, maintain safety and help students succeed.

For more information on the WCSO’s School Resource Officer Program, go to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.