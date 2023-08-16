WKU Athletics is donating $10 per ticket sold for Football’s home opener to support Bowling Green officer Matt Davis

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis was injured in the line of duty on July 6 and continues on the long road to recovery. To aid him and his family in his recovery, WKU Athletics is donating $10 of every ticket sold to football’s home opener on Sept. 2 vs. South Florida (2:30 p.m.).

This fundraiser is only available online through this link.

Tickets will be $30 in the lower bowl and $20 in the upper bowl, with $10 of every ticket going directly to Officer Davis and his family.

Single-game tickets do not go on sale officially until Aug. 21, so the only way to buy single-game tickets to the Hilltoppers home opener is through the above link.

