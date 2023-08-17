2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County Bears

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re down to our second to last Countdown to kickoff as we preview the Butler County Bears.

Last season was one of the best seasons for the bears in a while, finishing the year with an 8-3 record. They dominated running the ball with seniors Brody hunt and Colton Dunnells totaling 1952 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns themselves. With them graduating, head coach Brandon Embry says the offense will look a little different this year.

“Last year Brody and Dunnells had 1900 yards rushing. This year we changed the offense up a little bit,” coach Embry said. “We’ll have four and five guys that can carry the load running the ball. It’ll keep defense a little more off balanced. Where we had two guys last year, we’ll have four, five maybe six guys running the ball this year. So that will be a little different look than we had last season.”

It was just a few seasons ago where the bears were 1-9, and after tons of hard work and dedication, the players gained a lot of confidence after last season. But now it’s time to take the next step.

“(The goal is) competing and winning a district championship,” senior receiver and defensive back Gage Beasley said. “We need to play good on both sides of the ball, we need to dominate on offense and hold people on defense.”

The Bears lost their top two running backs, top three tackle leaders, and top receiver. But the upcoming seniors feel like they set the foundation for the 2023 Bears to go even further.

“Last year was a big season for us. we slowly got better and last year we peaked,” senior lineman Blake Tomes said. “I feel like we can work off that confidence and energy and go even deeper this year in the playoffs.”

Butler County left 2A and will now be in 3A as they join District 2 with Adair County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow and Hart County.

“It’s exciting. We’ve been in the same district for 12 years so getting to see a few new faces is exciting,” coach Embry said.

2023 Butler County schedule

August 18th: vs Russellville (at Logan County)

August 25th: vs Webster County

September 1st: at Warren Central

September 8th: at Grayson County

September 15th: at Hart County

September 22nd: vs Franklin-Simpson

September 29th: at Bethlehem

October 6th: Bye

October 13th: at Adair County

October 20th: vs Glasgow

October 27th: vs Ohio County

