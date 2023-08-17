2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our final Countdown to Kickoff before the start of the 2023 season is the Greenwood Gators.

The Gators had a great year last season, finishing the season with a 9-3 record before falling in the second round of the 5A state tournament to Owensboro 27-21, but coach William Howard says they can’t focus on the past, as they have a lot of holes to fill. He thinks the team can step up to the challenge and compete.

“That was last year’s team this is this year’s team, so it’s always different,” coach Howard said. “We got a lot of holes to fill with some young guys and they’ve done a good job for us so far. So hopefully they’ll continue to grow and by the end of the season we’ll be very competitive.”

The Gators lost quarterback Ryan Huff who transferred down to a school in Florida and lost senior Lofton Howard who is now at WKU. But they do have Tel Tel Long and Elmo Stewart returning this season. They combined for 16 total touchdowns last year. The end goal still remains the same for this years gators squad as they see a state title in their future.

“First of all, have a winning season. Last year, I think we went 9-3, so hopefully better than that this year,” senior tight end and linebacker Henry Hines said. “The goal is undefeated of course. We want to make it deep into the playoffs and eventually win a state championship and I believe if we keep working hard and stay disciplined, then we can do that.”

Long and Stewart return, leading the backfield and the receiving core. On the defensive side of the ball, Dawson Drake returns after finishing second on the team in tackles, with 98 tackles, but he also added a position on the offensive line for this upcoming season. Coach Howard also expects Blaine Haynes and Griffin Howard to also have an impact on the front lines along with Ajdin Kalabic as well.

“We just want to take it one game at a time, take it slow. Take the task at hand week by week,” Kalabic said. “We think we’re very underrated. We just want to go out early season and show out. That state championship. That’s all we want. that’s what we’re looking for, that’s all we’re thinking about.”

2023 Greenwood Schedule

August 18th: vs Hopkinsville (at Allen County-Scottsville)

August 25th: vs Warren East (at Barren County)

September 1st: at Owensboro Catholic

September 8th: at Logan County

September 15th: vs Warren Central

September 22nd: vs South Warren

September 29th: vs Ohio County

October 6th: Bye

October 13th: vs Franklin-Simpson

October 20th: at Bowling Green

October 27th: vs Union County

