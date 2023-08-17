Allen County restaurant granted first liquor license in over 100 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County restaurant Pages Pizza was granted the first liquor license in the county in over 100 years.

The license went into effect yesterday, but they officially opened it up to the public today.

It’s now been a month since Allen County opened alcohol license applications for local businesses. The application is thorough, but Allen County is focused on making the process as transparent as possible.

“I just hope that the community knows that for the county, we’re trying to be as informative as we can. That we want to make this process as easy as we can,” said Allen County ABC Administrator Jessica Cline. “We’re willing to help in any way, businesses that are wanting to come in. If the community members are wanting to be educated on the process, they are more than welcome to speak with us.”

Cline says that around 5 businesses have inquired about the license. The opportunity for alcohol sales can be enticing to a business owner and may lead to economic growth opportunities in Allen County.

“I’ve had some interest in people that are contacting us about possibly moving to the county and opening something,” said Cline. “I had a real estate agent reach out to me. I have one that is looking at possibly building something. I think people were waiting to see what the vote would be and now that it went through, they are trying to get everything in order.”

For more information on Allen County liquor licensing, visit the ABC’s website.

