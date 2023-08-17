Battery plant operation eyed for Glasgow falls through

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A property being developed for placement of a battery factory in Barren County is soon to be placed on the market for sale.

The Barren County Economic Authority says Contemporary Amperex Technology Kentucky, LLC will no longer continue developing the former home of LSC Communications along Donnelly Drive in Glasgow. The Chinese company bought the property in December 2020.

CATK bought the property for $8.5 million with plans of developing a battery manufacturing plant and investing about 350 jobs.

“While we are disappointed that the initial project won’t proceed,” said Maureen Carpenter, president and CEO of the Barren County Economic Authority, “we eagerly anticipate collaborating with CATK and their local realtor group to identify a new project for the facility that will generate fresh investments and job opportunities for our region.”

The Economic Authority said they supported CATK’s ongoing project, remaining hopeful that the project would come to fruition as originally planned.

There were no details included in the initial press release about why the company has chosen to discontinue its development. Previous statements from the BCEA indicated strained relationships between the Chinese and United States governments caused delays.

Other statements from the BCEA indicate the company’s plans were being reworked in light of the evolving battery market, according to WCLU Radio.

The property will be listed with Coldwell Banker Commercial Legacy Group.

