Bowling Green man sentenced to federal prison on drug, weapon charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced yesterday to eight years and four months in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, Joshua Moore, 39, possessed a Glock 19 nine-millimeter pistol on Dec. 22, 2021. Moore was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of the following felony offenses.

On Sep. 13, 2017, in the United States District Court, Western District of Kentucky, Moore was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

On Aug. 24, 2009, in Warren Circuit Court, Moore was convicted of first-degree fleeing or evading police and unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor.

Moore was also sentenced for distributing 21.09 grams of methamphetamine on April 4, 2022, distributing 24.6 grams of methamphetamine on April 13, 2022, and possessing with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on May 31, 2022.

All these crimes took place in Warren County.

Moore was on federal supervised release for his previous federal felony conviction at the time he committed the offenses on which he was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

In addition to his eight-year and four-month sentence, Moore was also sentenced to four years and three months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with each other, and his total sentence is eight years and four months in prison.

Following his release from prison, Moore was ordered to serve four years on supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.