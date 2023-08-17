Crime Stoppers: Car break-ins and credit card thefts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card thefts in multiple areas.

The suspects then fraudulently used the victim’s credit cards at businesses in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown and Louisville.

Police say the thefts occurred on or around July 28 and 29, 2023 in Warren and Allen Counties.

The suspects who fraudulently used one of the victim’s credit cards at a Bowling Green business are described as black males wearing facial coverings. One suspect has a tattoo on his inner left forearm and the suspects are driving a white sedan.

If you have any information about these suspects or crimes, call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, visit their website or download our P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for your information and only want your information, not your name.

