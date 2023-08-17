Electric school buses coming to Bowling Green Independent Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round. Only this time, the bus is electric and making its way into the Bowling Green Independent School District (BGISD).

The BGISD is helping to reduce its carbon footprint by replacing 13 school buses with clean, zero-emission electric buses. They are one of 10 school districts in Kentucky to receive funding from the first round of investments in clean buses from the $108B Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.

This is helping schools across the United States to replace around 2,500 school buses and lower their carbon footprint.

“We are definitely proud. We put in a lot of work and research going into this process. Obviously, several schools across the country are a part of this, but we are just excited to be one of the first few in the state of Kentucky,” said Cedric Browning, the Director of Operations for the BGISD.

While some people may have doubts about the reliability of electric vehicles, Browning said there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

“It is the same bus. It has been inspected and it is rated for the same safety as every other diesel school bus,” Browning said00. “The big thing that kids will notice is there is no noise and no emissions. I think there is not much concern they should have. I would be willing to talk to any parent who is concerned.”

Out of the 13 new Blue Bird, electric buses, 10 will be Vision Type C. These buses can carry 72 students up to 120 miles on a single charge. The remaining three are All American Type D buses. These buses can carry up to 84 students for 120 miles on a single charge as well.

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the nation. The company currently has around 1,000 electric-powered, zero-emission school buses in operation today.

The BGISD has partnered with Dotson Electric and Bowling Green Municipal Utilities (BGMU) to provide the addition of eight charging stations.

With the school district being only seven square miles in downtown Bowling Green, Gary Fields, Superintendent of the BGISD, said this will help not only cut costs, but usher in a new era of transportation.

“It is going to save us money in fuel charges and maintenance upkeep, so we are really excited. I think this is the beginning of a new generation of student transportation, not just for our district, but in the state,” Fields said.

Fields stated the importance of student transportation starts and ends with bus drivers, saying this is just as much of an investment into them as it is for the students and the community.

“There are 2500 kids in our district. Their day begins and ends with our bus drivers. That is a pretty important role that I think some districts may have just ignored or not focused on. I think we all know that is an important role for our district,” Fields said.

Eight more electric school buses are expected to arrive at the end of the week, with the remaining three arriving in December.

The electric school buses are scheduled to be en route after Labor Day.

