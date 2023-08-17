Jack Harlow announces ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’

Jack Harlow Kentucky Tour
Jack Harlow Kentucky Tour(Oak View Group)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - Jack Harlow has announced his new ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.’

Below are details on the tour from Production Simple that were released on Thursday:

  • Friday, Nov. 24 – Owensboro (Owensboro Sports Center)
  • Saturday Nov. 25 – Pikeville (Appalachian Wireless Arena)
  • Sunday Nov. 26 – Covington (Truist Arena)
  • Friday Dec. 1 – Murray (CFSB Center)
  • Saturday Dec. 2 – Bowling Green (E.A. Diddle Arena)
  • Sunday Dec. 3 – Lexington (Rupp Arena)

According to the announcement, fans can register now through Sun. Aug. 20 for #CitiPresale and Artist Presale by clicking here. There will be a limited number of tickets available during a general onsale starting Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. by clicking here.

