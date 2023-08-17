Keegan’s Grand Slam Powers Hot Rods to 10-3 Win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dominic Keegan pounded a grand slam in the top of the ninth, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-16, 58-46) to a 10-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (21-22, 57-50) on Wednesday at First National Bank Field.

Bowling Green took the lead in the top of the third off Greensboro starter Bubba Chandler. Shane Sasaki reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a two-run homer from Brock Jones to make it 2-0. The Grasshoppers scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third with an RBI sacrifice fly from Tres Gonzalez off Hot Rods starter Sean Harney.

Greensboro took the lead in the bottom of the fifth against Bowling Green reliever Colby White. Brenden Dixon notched an RBI double, and Josiah Sightler drove in a run on a groundout to put the Grasshoppers up 3-2.

The Hot Rods offense found a rhythm off Chandler in the top of the sixth. Keegan led off with a walk and Willy Vasquez launched a two-run homer to make it 4-3. Nick Schnell blasted a solo homer to increase the lead to 5-3.

Bowling Green opened it up for five runs in the top of the ninth off Greensboro reliever Julian Bosnic, highlighted by a grand slam from Dominic Keegan.

Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga pitched a shutout ninth, carrying Bowling Green to a 10-3 win.

White (1-0) earned the win, letting up two runs on three hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 1.0 inning. Chandler (7-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits, four walks, and five strikeouts over 6.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and the Grasshoppers play game three of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:30 PM CT. Bowling Green is starting RHP Yoniel Curet (1-0, 1.80), while Greensboro is starting RHP Derek Diamond (2-0, 3.18).

