Man arrested after shooting on Morgantown Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Bowling Green Police responded to calls of shots fired on Morgantown Road near Dollar General.

While the shots did shatter the doors of the business, no one was injured.

Witnesses told police that as they were entering the store, a man walked from the rear of the restaurant across the street and fired multiple rounds toward them.

Video surveillance confirmed the eyewitness accounts and showed a man arriving in a black Chrysler 300 in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Officers searched the area and found the vehicle at Abel Court apartments along with Joshua E. James, who matched the suspect description.

Officers obtained a search warrant for James’ apartment and located the clothing he was wearing in the surveillance footage. They did not find the gun that was used.

James is being charged with three counts of Wanton Endangerment and one count of Criminal Mischief.

He was taken and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

