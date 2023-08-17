BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After another early morning in the 60s, highs get back into the middle 80s with more sunshine this afternoon.

More sunshine today !

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out tonight as another front moves in. Friday will be sunny and very comfortable with highs only in the lower 80s. Highs return to the 90s later in the weekend and through the first part of next week. It still appears we are going to be dry through the same time period. Hope you can get outside and enjoy this beautiful August weather!

