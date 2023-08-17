Nice, Next Few Days

By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An isolated shower cannot be ruled out tonight as another front moves in. Friday will be sunny and very comfortable with highs only in the lower 80s. Highs return to 90 degrees by Sunday and continue to remain unseasonably hot next week.

Enjoy the refreshing weather while we have it the next couple of days.
Enjoy the refreshing weather while we have it the next couple of days.(David Wolter)

Rain is still noticeably absent from the forecast next week. High pressure will allow for dry skies and hot afternoons. It is August after all.

