Public meeting planned to discuss intersection near Kereiakes Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hosting an upcoming public meeting to discuss an intersection near Kereiakes Park.

The meeting will seek input from the community regarding the intersection of Fairview Avenue (KY 234) and Hampton Drive, which is near the entrance to Kereiakes Park. Exhibits will be presented and input will be collected from local officials, stakeholders and the public, the KYTC said.

The meeting is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eastwood Baptist Church. The church is located at 500 Eastwood St. in Bowling Green.

Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet along with consultant representatives will be available to share information, present preliminary improvement concepts, and answer questions, according to a news release.

“Input collected from local officials, stakeholders, and the community will be an important part of the decision-making process,” the KYTC said.

