Public meeting planned to discuss intersection near Kereiakes Park

An intersection near Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green is the subject of an upcoming public...
An intersection near Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green is the subject of an upcoming public meeting.(source: Pexels/stock image)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hosting an upcoming public meeting to discuss an intersection near Kereiakes Park.

The meeting will seek input from the community regarding the intersection of Fairview Avenue (KY 234) and Hampton Drive, which is near the entrance to Kereiakes Park. Exhibits will be presented and input will be collected from local officials, stakeholders and the public, the KYTC said.

The meeting is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eastwood Baptist Church. The church is located at 500 Eastwood St. in Bowling Green.

Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet along with consultant representatives will be available to share information, present preliminary improvement concepts, and answer questions, according to a news release.

“Input collected from local officials, stakeholders, and the community will be an important part of the decision-making process,” the KYTC said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
2 flown from the scene of Barren County crash
Detectives located the two men, Pacheco Alan Esquivel and Emanuel V. Garcia of Modesto, CA,...
California natives arrested in BG after drug bust
The Bowling Green Board of Education has approved a tax rate of 84.8 cents per $100 of assessed...
BGISD Board of Education approves first increase to tax rate since 2019
2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans
2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans
Barren County Family Court Judge Mica Pence hugs Ira Leighfinn after announcing her as one of...
Barren County Family Court drug recovery program graduates 6

Latest News

As of 9:30 a.m., the outage map showed only four people without power.
Warren RECC restores power after large outage
Police are looking for suspects in several vehicle break-ins and credit card thefts in Warren...
Crime Stoppers: Car break-ins and credit card thefts
The crash happened sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Jackson...
Two flown from scene of Barren County crash
Ian Schwartz reports live from a donation drop-off in Hawaii as the community comes together in...
Latest on Hawaii Wildfires: Death toll rises, state and federal response, and community reactions