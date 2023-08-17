Scottsville landlord arrested after altercation with resident

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Scottsville Police Department received a call from a female screaming for help at 505 North Third Street.

Authorities arrived on the scene where they detected a white truck had left upon arrival.

They interviewed the female of the residence. The woman said Michael W. Meador, her 61-year-old landlord, had entered her apartment without permission.

She entered her apartment, where she found Meador inside. An altercation took place shortly after her arrival, resulting in both parties being injured.

They were treated by Allen County EMS and transported to Medical Center Scottsville Emergency Room for evaluation.

Meador was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault.

He was booked into the Allen County Detention Center.

