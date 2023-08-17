Warren RECC restores power after large outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Power has now been almost fully restored after a large outage Thursday morning in Warren and Simpson counties.

In the beginning, approximately 17,500 customers were without power.

we reached out to Warren RECC who said the outage was because they had a lightning arrestor fail earlier in the morning. It has since been switched out and power was turned back on.

As of 9:30 a.m., the outage map showed only four people without power.

View outage map here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.