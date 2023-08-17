WKU Soccer opens season against Tennessee Tech

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 WKU Soccer season will officially get underway on Thursday when the Lady Toppers take on Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex. Admission is free for all WKU Soccer home games this season.

The Lady Toppers will be fundraising for Hope Harbor at Thursday’s match. Monetary donations will be taken at the game, but online donations, including a wishlist, can be made online (Website: https://hopeharbor.net/get-involved/donate/).

Game Info

WKU (0-0-0) vs. Tennessee Tech (0-0-0)

Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7 p.m. (CT)

Bowling Green, Ky. | WKU Soccer Complex

Coverage: Watch (ESPN+) | Live stats

WKU Notes

WKU secured a pair of shutouts in exhibition play with a 1-0 win at Belmont (Aug. 10) and a 2-0 win at Chattanooga (Aug. 5).

Freshman Rylee Finol scored WKU’s lone goal against Belmont and returners Katie Erwin and Kayla Meyer each scored in the victory against Chattanooga.

Goalkeeper Maddie Davis played all 90 minutes in goal for the Lady Toppers against Chattanooa, making six saves on the day. Davis split time with Emma Tompkins and Mia Roberts against Belmont with all three keepers playing 30 minutes in goal. Roberts made the only WKU save of the match.

WKU has 17 returners back from the 2022 season to go along with 12 newcomers that include four transfers and eight true freshmen.

Kayla Meyer, the leading goal scorer from 2022 with four goals, is back as a junior. Katie Erwin will be back for a fifth season after leading the team in assists last season with four.

The Lady Toppers open the regular season with a six-match homestand going through Sept. 3 against Belmont.

Series Notes

WKU and Tennessee Tech have only played once in the series history.

The only meeting was a 1-1 tie in Cookeville last season on Aug. 28. Lily Rummo scored WKU’s goal in the 27th minute, but Tennessee Tech equalized in the 81st.

Tennessee Tech Notes

The Golden Eagles were picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference in the preseason coaches poll after winning the 2022 regular season title.

Tennessee Tech returns five players who earned OVC All-Conference awards in 2022, including Yao Giada Zhou who was named the OVC Midfielder of the Year.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers will continue their homestand on Saturday, Aug. 19 against Union (Tenn.) at 7 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex.

